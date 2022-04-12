MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in a Miami apartment building.

It happened along 79th Street and Northeast Bayshore Court, at around 8 p.m., Monday.

Miami Fire Rescue and police discovered illegal drugs once they got inside the unit.

They also said the building’s sprinkler system put out the flames before they arrived.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on any arrests made.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.