Miami apartment building evacuated after small fire

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach condo was evacuated overnight after a small fire caused smoke to spread throughout the building.

According to officials, a small fire sparked in a laundry room at the apartment building located along 56th Street and Collins Avenue.

Because of the vents, the smoke spread throughout the building, causing residents to be evacuated for a short time overnight. Residents have since been allowed back into the building.

“We’re staying here in this building when they evacuated us, because one of the laundry dryers – the belt of the dryer got burned, then brought smoke out,” said one man.

No one was injured in the fire. However, people were still left shaken up.

This is the second scare for the apartment building in two weeks. Last week, 72-year-old Walter Stolper was arrested and charged with attempted arson and attempted murder.

Police said they received a tip that Stolper was planning to burn down the building. He was reportedly found with several gas canisters and had already dumped several other containers of gas down a trash chute.

Authorities do not believe the fire is connected to last week’s incident.

