Miami apartment building evacuated after reported gas leak

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have evacuated a Miami apartment building after reports of a gas leak.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Southwest 27th Avenue, at around 1 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, they evacuated an entire apartment building.

We are currently on scene assisting @CityofMiamiFire with a gas leak. SW. 27 Ave from Bird Rd to Tigertail Ave and on Shipping Avenue from Center St to 27 Ave have been shut down. Please seek alternate route and avoid area. pic.twitter.com/oo7AuIsiFB — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 10, 2019

The building’s property manager said a tank full of gas was buried 30 years ago and had just found out about it.

No injuries were reported.

Police have shut down Southwest 27th Avenue from Bird Road to Tigertail Avenue. Authorities also shut down Shipping Avenue from Center Street to 27th Avenue.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

