Miami apartment building damaged after fire breaks out

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami apartment was badly burned after a fire broke out.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews were able to put out the fire on the second floor of the building along Northwest 21st Terrace near Third Avenue, Sunday night.

The unit was seriously charred and eight surrounding apartments were damaged by smoke and water.

The Red Cross will be helping the affected families.

