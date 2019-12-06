Miami Airport Tri-Rail station set to close for maintenance

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Tri-Rail station near Miami International Airport will be closed over the weekend due to maintenance.

The station will be shutdown on Saturday and Sunday due to maintenance on the Miami Canal Bridge.

Buses will shuttle passengers between the Miami Airport Station and Hialeah Market Station.

Officials with Tri-Rail said the buses will leave 17 minutes before their normally scheduled departure for northbound trains.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.