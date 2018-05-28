MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - From the sand and skies, to the sights and sounds on Ocean Drive, large crowds of visitors flocked to South Beach on Sunday to enjoy Memorial Day weekend to the fullest.

Beachgoers gazed in awe as U.S. Air Force jets and helicopters soared above them as part of the Miami Air and Sea Show.

The emphasis on Sunday was on “air.” The Associated Press reported that organizers suspended the sea portion of the show due to heavy rainfall and rough waters.

Among the aircraft that delighted spectators were B-2 stealth bombers and an F-35 stealth fighter

But the action didn’t stop there. On the ground, a concert and interactive demonstrations also took place.

The powerful display of American military might is designed to pay tribute to the armed forces and first responders who put their lives on the line on a daily basis.

Longtime attendee Alex Alvarez said the spectacle gives him a visceral thrill. “Oh, it’s been great. I’ve been doing since I was 6 years old,” he said. “I’ve gone to Opa-locka. Then I went when the Air and Sea Show was in Fort Lauderdale. And the noise — I love the noise. I just love the jets.”

Back on Ocean Drive, visitors enjoyed a break from the rain, as they partied over the holiday weekend.

Police are out in force — in uniform and undercover — to make sure everyone stays safe.

Traffic remained at a crawl heading on and off the beach, Drivers heading there this weekend are advised to expect plenty of slowdowns.

