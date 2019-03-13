MIA travelers react to grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 planes

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The grounding of a popular Boeing aircraft caused heavy delays and left travelers fearing for their safety at Miami International Airport.

The delays came after President Donald Trump grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes Wednesday following two recent deadly plane crashes involving the aircraft.

“It was scary,” traveler Lazina Mohamed said. “Had I known before, I would’ve never been on it. If they knew it was the same plane, they should’ve grounded it a long time ago.”

7Skyforce captured two American Airlines 737 Max 8 planes landing at MIA.

Those onboard the aircraft said the alarming news hit close to home.

“It’s pretty scary thinking you shouldn’t be in the air and you’re in the air,” traveler Rich Fulop said.

Because the planes were grounded, American Airlines has cancelled nearly 20 flights leaving from MIA.

“I might have been apprehensive had I known in advance,” traveler Jessica Ransom said.

The cancellations caused an inconvenience for passengers.

Cellphone cameras captured long lines as travelers waited for hours to book new flights on different planes.

Although booking a new flight was time-consuming, some travelers said it was worth the wait.

“They’re paying more attention to our safety than our convenience, and I think that’s the best thing they can do,” Maria Robideau said.

“If the plane was unsafe, it’s only appropriate that it be taken out of service,” traveler Dr. Paul Bonucci said.

At least 77 Miami-Dade students that were on field trips in Washington and New York City were scheduled to all fly home on 737 Max 8s.

They have since been forced to find new flights home.

“It could’ve been us, and for whatever reason, the place saw it fit to get us all here, and I really feel bad for the other people,” Ransom said.

