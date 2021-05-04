MIA to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to employees, Florida residents

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to airport employees and travelers who work and live in Florida.

One location will be within the airport itself in Concourse D, at the fourth floor auditorium.

The second will be a drive-thru site at their taxi overflow lot at 75 Bus Road.

The sites will be open from May 10 through May 14, June 1 through June 4 and June 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

