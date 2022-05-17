MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers who frequent Miami International Airport will soon be able to board flights using biometric boarding.

This is one of the largest roll outs of this kind of technology in the United States.

Passengers will only have to step up to a camera, and once their identity is confirmed, they are authorized to travel in just seconds.

“The launch of biometric boarding at MIA is the latest way that Miami-Dade County is leveraging technology to improve customer service and simplify operations,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am proud to see our airport lead the nation with this cutting-edge innovation that will streamline the boarding process for our passengers.”

“We look forward to elevating our passenger experience with this state-of-the-art boarding solution. MIA is now the busiest U.S. airport for international travel and continues to set new records each month for passenger growth,” said MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié. “Biometric boarding is one of the major steps we are taking to pave the way for additional growth in the years to come.”

Biometric boarding is set to be completed by 2023.

