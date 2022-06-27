MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Miami International Airport is seeing a 15% increase in daily passenger traffic compared to last June.

The airport is expecting more than 725,000 travelers from June 30 to July 4, which would make it the busiest Fourth of the July weekend for the airport.

Currently, MIA is averaging 145,000 passengers per day compared to last year’s holiday weekend projections, which was 125,000 passengers per day.

Due to the influx of passengers, MIA is expected to have their parking garages filled to max capacity in anticipation of the weekend. The airport is urging flyers to get dropped off by friends, family, use rideshare services, taxis, Miami Dade Transit’s Orange Line or use off-site parking near the airport.

MIA has also released some travel tips in preparation for the weekend travel:

Arrive at MIA at least three hours before a domestic flight and three and a half hours before an international flight to allow enough time for parking, airline check-in, and security screening.

Passengers should also do their airline check-in online before arriving at MIA, to expedite the process.

Summer lightning storms or airline schedule updates may delay your flight. If your flight gets delayed, please be patient with airline employees as they work on rescheduling your flight. Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S.

To streamline TSA checkpoint screening, wear easily removable shoes, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids or gels in your carry-on, avoid accessories that resemble weapons, and pack medications in your carry-on instead of your checked bags for easier access. More TSA tips are available at the TSA website.

Find the fastest TSA checkpoint for your flight online with MIA’s Queue Analyzer, for real-time updates on checkpoint wait times.

Avoid waiting in line to order food and drinks with MIA2GO, MIA’s mobile ordering service that lets you quickly browse menus, order, and pay before making your contactless pick-up at restaurants throughout the airport.

On-site COVID-19 testing (Antigen, PCR, and Rapid PCR) is available at two convenient MIA locations. Costs vary depending on the type of test.

MIA’s cell phone waiting lot, which features 60 parking spaces for non-commercial users picking up travelers, is located just off LeJeune Road and N.W. 31 st Street, accessible from LeJeune Road heading north or south.

If traveling internationally, eligible travelers can use the free, secure Mobile Passport Control app to submit their passport and customs declaration information on their smartphone or tablet and avoid completing a paper form or using an automated passport control kiosk.

