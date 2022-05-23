MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passenger traffic has gone up 17 percent in the last 30 days at Miami International Airport, making this Memorial Day weekend the busiest it has ever been.

The airport is averaging 150,000 passengers per day, compared to 126,000 per day during its record-setting year in 2019.

Travelers are advised to plan on being dropped off by friends or family, a ride-share service, taxi, or Miami-Dade Transit’s Orange Line as MIA is expecting the parking garages to fill at capacity starting Thursday.

MIA provided tips to remember for travelers:

· Arrive at MIA at least three hours before a domestic flight and three and a half hours before an international flight to give yourself enough time for the check-in and security checkpoint process.

· Passengers are also encouraged to do their airline check-in online before arriving at MIA.

· To expedite TSA checkpoint screening, wear easily removable shoes, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids or gels in your carry-on, and avoid accessories that resemble weapons. More TSA tips are available at the TSA website.

· Find the fastest TSA checkpoint for your flight online with MIA’s Queue Analyzer, for real-time updates on checkpoint wait times.

· Avoid waiting in line to order food and drinks with MIA2GO, MIA’s mobile ordering service that lets you quickly browse menus, order, and pay before making your contactless pick-up at restaurants throughout the airport.

· On-site COVID-19 testing (Antigen, PCR, and Rapid PCR) is available at two convenient MIA locations. Costs vary depending on the type of test.

· MIA’s cell phone waiting lot, which features 60 parking spaces for non-commercial users picking up travelers, is located just off LeJeune Road and N.W. 31st Street, accessible from LeJeune Road heading north or south.

· If traveling internationally, eligible travelers can use the free, secure Mobile Passport Control app to submit their passport and customs declaration information on their smartphone or tablet and avoid completing a paper form or using an automated passport control kiosk.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would also like to remind travelers of the 1,375 unruly passenger incidents nationwide this year as of May 17.

The FAA noted that unruly passengers face civil penalties up to $37,000, being banned from flying, and potential federal prosecution. Intoxicated people are not allowed to board the aircraft and Miami-Dade Police will remove them from MIA. FAA regulations also prohibit drinking alcohol aboard a plane that has not been served by the airline.

At the first sign of any unruly behavior, call Miami-Dade Police at 9-1-1.

