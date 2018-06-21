MIA named top Florida airport for business travelers

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport has been named the top Florida airport for business travelers in a TravelBank study.

Overall, the airport ranked eighth in the U.S. among the 30 busiest airports.

The study looked at several factors, including transit accessibility, on-time arrivals, overall quality satisfaction, parking rates and nearby hotels.

