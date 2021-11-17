MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the holiday hustle quickly approaches, South Florida airports are getting ready for the busy season and offering some tips to travelers.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade leaders warned travelers about the dos and don’ts before heading to the airport this year.

They also had a message for unruly passengers.

“Please everyone, use constraint this holiday season. Don’t dampen the holiday cheer,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

It was a simple request made by the mayor as holiday travel ramps up.

MIA started a new campaign against unruly travel behavior.

Just this year, the Federal Aviation Administration saw more than 5,000 cases of unruly passengers across the country with 80% stemming from arguments over face coverings.

Many of the arguments involved alcohol.

At MIA, there have been 452 cases in 2021 so far.

“If it’s you and you’re feeling a little boisterous, don’t take that extra drink because you might not get to travel,” said Levine Cava.

“When you see an unruly incident, before recording we ask you please first dial 911,” said MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié.

More law enforcement will also be present at the airport.

“We’ve augmented the staffing that we have to include bicycle patrols both on peak times during the days and afternoons, as well as we’re going to have our incident containment team that is ready to respond to any type of threat,” said Miami-Dade Police Major Eric Garcia.

With vaccinated, non-U.S. citizens now allowed to enter the country, MIA is expecting record numbers of passengers this holiday season: 12% more than its 2019 numbers.

TSA said they are fully staffed and asking people to pack their patience.

