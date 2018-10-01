MIA goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport has gone pink in order to raise awareness about breast cancer research.

Last year, the Miami-Dade Aviation Department raised more than $35,000 for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. They were able to raise the funds through employee-led food sales, raffles, auctions and activities.

The department hopes to surpass its 2017 total by partnering up with concessionaires at MIA.

The airport also has a new colorful design that will remain until the end of the month.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.