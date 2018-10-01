MIA goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport has gone pink in order to raise awareness about breast cancer research.

Last year, the Miami-Dade Aviation Department raised more than $35,000 for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. They were able to raise the funds through employee-led food sales, raffles, auctions and activities.

The department hopes to surpass its 2017 total by partnering up with concessionaires at MIA.

The airport also has a new colorful design that will remain until the end of the month.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending