FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Flight delays and cancellations across the country have left many travelers stranded and frustrated during this holiday weekend, and South Florida has been no exception.

The weekend got off to a rough start when Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported dozens of canceled and delayed flights, late Friday night.

The next day, dozens of travelers at MIA still found themselves having to re-book flights, and long lines persisted at several terminals.

Saturday morning, MIA had 32 cancellations, but hours later the pace picked up. Most passengers who spoke to 7News said their flights were on time.

“It’s good the time, it’s perfect,” said passenger Anri Hernandez.

Despite heavy traffic, the number of canceled and delayed flights appears to have gone down as the day progressed.

Over at FLL, there were 20 cancelled flights and 59 delayed flights reported late Saturday morning.

FLL officials called the delays weather-related, but they said other factors are also to blame, including “airspace traffic management initiatives and airline operational issues.”

Airline pilots have cited scheduling issues as a factor behind the impacted flights.

Saturday evening, MIA officials reported just one canceled arrival and one canceled departure due to weather.

