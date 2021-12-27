MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Many flights have been canceled because of COVID concerns. Airport traffic, however, has slowed after a busy holiday weekend.

After a weekend of canceled flights, things appear to be going back on track.

“Everything’s going good right now,” said traveler Andrew Liddel.

“So far, pretty smoothly,” one man said. “We’ve only been here for about 20 minutes, so not too bad.”

While there are no major issues with outbound flights, many inbound flights are still delayed after major travel headaches over the weekend.

“My flight was canceled yesterday,” one traveler said.

“[My flight was] delayed. It didn’t even land in Miami yet,” said passenger Aviva Gluck.

On Sunday, Miami International Airport reported 16 cancellations and 88 delayed flights. In total, the airport reported 42 cancellations on flights scheduled between Saturday and Monday.

Many of the issues stemmed from American Airlines.

A spokesperson said crew members called out sick due to testing positive for COVID.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also had a busy Monday.

“We got here a little extra early, thankfully, ’cause there’s really long lines, but other than that, it’s all good,” one passenger said.

On Sunday, however, FLL showed 29 canceled flights and 77 delays.

“Talking about a New Year’s Eve party, we have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating,” said NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. “You do not know the status of the vaccination. I would recommend strongly, stay away from that this year.”

Those traveling are advised to check if their flights are canceled or delayed and to arrive extra early in anticipation of long lines.

