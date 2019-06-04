MIA calls reports of Cuban spies at airport not credible

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A new report suggests Cuban spies may be operating at Miami International Airport.

The report from CiberCuba claims someone had been sending memos containing internal airport security codes and copies of employee badges that would allow access to secured areas.

The operation reportedly happened between 2015 and 2017.

Lester Sola, Miami-Dade’s aviation director, told the Miami Herald Monday night that the information in the documents were not credible, but out of an abundance of caution, they have notified the FBI.

