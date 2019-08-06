MIA brings beach inside to turn April Fools’ Day joke into reality

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport has turned an April Fools’ Day joke into reality and has brought the beach indoors.

The airport tweeted on April Fools’ Day that they were bringing a beach to the airport.

#ICYM Your comments from our April Fools’ Day post gave us some inspiration. The beach 🏖️ is now a reality. Have fun and share your photos with #MIABeach. 📍 D19 & J3 pic.twitter.com/gzAO5h5gsd — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) August 6, 2019

The tweet received such great feedback that they decided to bring it to life four months later.

Now, there’s a beach backdrop near gates D19 and J3.

Travelers can share their photos lounging in front of the display using #MIABeach.

