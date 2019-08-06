MIA brings beach inside to turn April Fools’ Day joke into reality

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport has turned an April Fools’ Day joke into reality and has brought the beach indoors.
The airport tweeted on April Fools’ Day that they were bringing a beach to the airport.
The tweet received such great feedback that they decided to bring it to life four months later.
Now, there’s a beach backdrop near gates D19 and J3.
Travelers can share their photos lounging in front of the display using #MIABeach.
