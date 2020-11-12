MIA announces additional multi-sensory room, sunflower lanyards for people with hidden disabilities

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is launching a new program meant to make it easier for people with disabilities to travel.

MIA launched its new MyMIAccess program.

Among the changes include an additional multi-sensory room for passengers with cognitive and developmental disabilities and the provision of sunflower lanyards for people with hidden disabilities.

MIA said the lanyards “act as a discreet indicator to airport employees that those passengers may need some extra time during the travel process.”

“Our highest priority at MIA continues to be making the joy of air travel easily and safely accessible for all our passengers,” said MIA director Lester Sola. ” We are proud to now be one of a growing number of airports worldwide providing sunflower lanyards, and to add another multi-sensory room to our terminal.”

MIA said the goal of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard global initiative is to raise awareness about disabilities that can’t always be seen, like hearing loss or PTSD.

For more information on how to receive a lanyard and other accessibility services, click here.

