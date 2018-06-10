MEYGA Learning Center students graduate at Historic Hampton House in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The MEYGA Learning Center, a private school in Liberty City, held a graduation ceremony and prom at the Historic Hampton House in Miami, Sunday.

The event celebrated the accomplishments of more than 60 students ages 5 to 16.

School officials said it was more than a graduation and that they hope students walk away with a lasting impression.

“The reason why we are having this graduation is because we want them to get used to being successful, and this is something we’re going to encourage the kids to do every year until they graduate and go to college,” said Samantha Quarterman, CEO and executive director of the MEYGA Learning Center

The MEYGA Learning Center was created in response to the murder of 9-year-old Sherdavia Jenkins, who was killed outside of her Liberty City home back in 2006.

The center began as an after-school program to give students a safe place to learn.

