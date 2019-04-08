Mexican TV star granted bond, house arrest after fatal hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Mexican TV star was granted bond and is being placed under house arrest after a judge reached a decision as to whether he will face a more serious charge after a hit-and-run he was allegedly involved in turned fatal.

Pablo Lyle was in a Miami courtroom on Monday morning after he was arrested for punching 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a road rage incident near the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street on March 31 before taking off.

Hernandez was left in critical condition but died four days later when his family made the decision to pull him off of life support.

Hernandez’s family made an appearance in court, as both sides made their arguments.

After the judge’s decision, Hernandez’s widow needed medical attention, however the widow was treated on scene and was not transported to the hospital.

The 32-year-old, who appeared handcuffed in court, was originally charged with battery, but now a judge is deliberating whether the charge should be escalated to murder.

Prosecutors had asked the judge for a bond of $1 million.

A state attorney told the judge, “The state is concerned about the ease with which this defendant travels back and forth to Mexico and perhaps loosing him forever as a defendant once the charges are elevated. It’s been reported and it’s been spoken about that this may be a manslaughter, your honor. It may be a second-degree murder for which there is no bond. There’s a lot at stake in this case.”

“He signed a waiver of extradition,” countered Lyle’s attorney. “He completely cooperated with the police. He was told, ‘Be here Monday at 9,’ he’s here Monday at 9.”

The judge also ordered Lyle to surrender his passport.

Before the decision, the defense argued that he was not a flight risk, and that he had to travel for work and has family in South Florida.

Lyle’s arraignment is scheduled for May 1.

