Mexican TV actor who allegedly punched man in fatal road rage released from jail

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Mexican TV actor accused of punching a man who later died has posted bond and is out of jail.

Pablo Lyle, 32, could be seen leaving the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with an ankle monitor, Tuesday.

The judge ordered the actor to stay in Miami under house arrest as prosecutors consider upgraded charges.

Surveillance video showed Lyle punching a man to the ground after an alleged road rage confrontation.

The incident happened on March 31 at a Miami intersection.

The victim, 63-year-old Juan Ricardo-Hernandez, suffered a brain injury and later died.

Prosecutors are considering a possible manslaughter or second-degree murder charge for the actor.

Lyle’s arraignment is scheduled for May 1.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.