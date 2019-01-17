Mexican national in Florida on expired visa charged with child molestation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Mexican national in Florida on an expired visa has been arrested for child molestation.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Carlos Calderon was arrested Tuesday on eight counts of sexually abusing a child of 12 years old or younger.

According to deputies, investigators received a tip from an adult who the child told about the abuse.

Throughout their investigation, detectives said they found sexually explicit photographs of the child on his phone.

Investigators said Calderon admitted to taking the photos and sexually battering the child. When asked how many times he committed a certain act, deputies said he responded, “Hell, I don’t know.”

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said that during Calderon’s confession, he said, “It’s not my fault. It’s her’s. She encouraged it.”

Deputies said Calderon already had a warrant for his arrest from Homeland Security and was in Florida on an expired work visa.

Calderon has previously been arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and probation violation charges.

He is currently being held without bond.

