MetroPCS robber flees with bag of cash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a robber who targeted a cellphone business in Miami.

Miami Police said an armed man walked into the MetroPCS store along Northwest 23rd Avenue and 28th Street and demanded money from an employee, Monday.

The employee complied and the subject got away with a bag full of money.

The robber took off on foot.

If you recognize the robber, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

