MIAMI (WSVN) - A local food bank received a huge donation.

Mercy Hospital presented its community partner, the Coconut Grove Crisis Food Pantry, with a $5,000 check.

The donation came as the hospital tries to help improve community wellness.

“I think, as being the only hospital in Coconut Grove, Mercy Hospital has been committed to both caring for the wellness for our community at the hospital but also in our community. I think it’s important for us to partner and to help support our people in Coconut Grove,” said Mercy Hospital CEO David Donaldson.

In November, the hospital collected more than 300 pounds of food and donated it all to the Coconut Grove Crisis Food Pantry for Thanksgiving.

