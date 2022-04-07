FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Mercedes Benz corporate-run is back and taking place in Fort Lauderdale.

The 2022 race is set to start around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, as more than 3,000 runners from 110 companies will be participating in the 5K.

Drivers are advised to avoid South Andrews Avenue between Southeast Second Street and Southeast 14th Street.

The race will benefit the United Way as one dollar for each runner will be donated to the non-profit.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.