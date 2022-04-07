FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Runners pounded the pavement during the Mercedes Benz Corporate Run in Fort Lauderdale.

More than 3,000 runners from 110 companies took part in the 5K run on Thursday night.

Now in its 24th year, the annual downtown event is dubbed “Fort Lauderdale’s Largest Office Party.”

As part of the tri-county race circuit, a dollar from the entry fee of each participant benefited the United Way.

