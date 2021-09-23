MIAMI (WSVN) - The Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run will return for its first in-person run since the COVID pandemic.

The race will begin at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Bayfront Park, located at Southeast First Street and will end at Northeast Third Street.

The event was held virtually last year. Thursday’s run is expected to have over 4,000 participants and 250 companies in attendance.

One dollar per participant of the run will benefit United Way.

