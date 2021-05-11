Mental health facility employee arrested, charged with sexual battery on patient

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mental health facility employee is now behind bars after being accused of an alarming crime.

Hialeah Police arrested 34-year-old Yadiel Perez Delgado.

Police said he forced himself into the room of a patient at Southern Winds Psychiatric Hospital on Monday morning and allegedly raped her.

Perez Delgado now faces sexual battery and false imprisonment charges.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.