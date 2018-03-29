Memorial to be held in Ft. Lauderdale for late Wayne Huizenga

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida community will honor the life of well known entrepreneur, Wayne Huizenga, Thursday.

The business tycoon became the first man to own teams in three major sports leagues – the Dolphins, Marlins and the Panthers.

Huizenga passed away last Thursday at the age of 80, after a long battle with cancer.

The memorial will take place at the Aurene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

It begins at 10 a.m. and will be open to the public.

