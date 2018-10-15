Memorial set up for two girls killed in Pompano Beach apartment fire

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Pompano Beach apartment complex have built a memorial to honor two girls killed in a fire over the weekend.

A table, covered with candles, stuffed animals, flowers and photos of 5-month-old Abigail Espinoza and 5-year-old Sofia Melendez now sits outside the unit that caught fire.

The mother of the two girls left them in the care of her 15-year-old sister while she went to work Saturday night. At some point, the apartment caught fire and filled with smoke. Sofia and Abigail were unable to make it out.

The 15-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy inside the apartment at the time of the blaze were able to escape.

Neighbors said the smoke alarms inside the building never went off.

When asked about the alarms, the front office of the apartment said the alarms were inspected in June, and they were working at the time.

The fire is now being investigated.

