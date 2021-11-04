FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A final farewell is set to take place for a Hollywood Police officer who took his own life last month.

Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers will gather to say their goodbyes to LT. John Graham.

Graham took his own life in the parking lot of the Broward Mall in Plantation last month.

He was a member of the department for more than two decades.

The memorial will be held on Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

