Memorial Regional Hospital holds moment of silence, prayer for George Floyd

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Healthcare workers came together to call for change and to honor George Floyd in their own way.

Healthcare workers and staff held a vigil in the name of Floyd at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Monday.

The vigil served as a reminder to the hospital’s staff that despite religion or race, they are in the fight together.

Reverend Timothy Burton, who works for the hospital, said it meant a lot to him that staff of all levels were given the opportunity to participate in a movement towards change.

“When we leave this campus, we go to our various homes — from Hollywood to Miami to West Palm — and we all come here, but everything affects us,” said Burton. “It affects us when we go home, it affects our children, so it’s good to know that we have a CEO, from the top down, that believe that we are human, and that we should be able to speak out and stand together.

All six campuses participated in taking a break from work, stepping outside and observing a moment of silence and prayer.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.