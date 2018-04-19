Memorial organized for teen fatally struck by FHP trooper in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends gathered for a moving memorial for a teen who was hit and killed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Miami Killian High School students held a memorial for their friend and classmate, 17-year-old Angel Lopez, Thursday night.

The 17-year-old was riding his bicycle when he was struck by an FHP trooper, Friday.

According to authorities, the on-duty trooper, identified as 36-year-old Aliek Sierra, was driving westbound on Killian Parkway near Southwest 109th Avenue when he hit Lopez who was crossing the road.

