Memorial made up of dog tags of fallen soldiers comes to Florida

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile memorial made up of the dog tags of fallen soldiers has traveled to the Sunshine State.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial made an appearance at the Tampa Riverwalk ahead for the Warrior Games.

The @WarriorGames remind us of the sacrifices our service members make to protect our freedoms. We encourage all visitors to take a moment to see the beautiful flag on the @tampariverwalk made entirely of dog tags from fallen soldiers. We are forever grateful for their service. pic.twitter.com/zPbbZXv7or — Tampa Convention Center (@TheTampaCC) June 26, 2019

According to Veterans & Athletes United, the group behind the display, the 28 foot wide by 6 foot tall American flag symbolizes the shape of the flag when draped on a fallen service members casket.

“It is designed out of the close to 7000 dog tags of all those who have fallen in the War on Terror,” the organization said on their website. “There are 50 gold stars honoring all gold star families nationwide.”

Similar to the Vietnam traveling wall, the memorial can be broken down and made easier to transport across the nation. When not on display, it is headquartered at the organization’s veterans retreat in Northern Chesterfield, Virginia.

The display will be in Tampa through Sunday.

