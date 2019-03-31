Memorial held for woman fatally struck during Miami Beach Police chase

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together in Miami Beach to pay tribute to the victim of a police-involved crash.

Family and friends of Ivonne Reyes devastated gathering in the area of 76th Street and Byron Avenue, Saturday.

Mourners lit candles and lay flowers in Reyes’ memory.

Reyes, a longtime North Miami Beach resident, worked at the Fontainebleau Hotel for over 30 years.

She was severely injured after a Miami Beach Police SUV collided with her Honda Accord while chasing a car theft suspect, March 25.

Paramedics rushed the 68-year-old to Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.