MIAMI (WSVN) - A memorial has been set up for the victims of a deadly crash in Miami.

People gathered to pay their respects to the family involved, Friday.

The crash happened Sunday, near a gas station along West Flagler Street and 48th Avenue.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a light pole.

Five people were in the car during the collision.

Two died at the scene and the other three were rushed to the hospital.

