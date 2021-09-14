NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends held a memorial for the man who was killed in a crash in North Miami.

Willie Pennyman’s loved ones prayed and released balloons in his memory, Monday night.

“I didn’t expect this many people to show up but they did and I appreciate it,” said Pennyman’s older sister, Lashone. “It’s touching that we have a lot of people that are reaching out, that are willing to be by our side at this time of need.”

Pennyman died in a crash outside the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Christian Day School, near Northeast 135th Street and Sixth Avenue, early Sunday morning.

The vehicle caught fire once it crashed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

