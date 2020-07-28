Memorial held for UPS driver killed in Miramar police shootout

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to remember the UPS driver who was fatally wounded during a police shootout in Miramar last year.

A memorial was held Monday night in honor of Frank Ordonez on what would have been his 28th birthday.

The family took the time to talk through the events that led to the young man’s death.

They believe police failed to act properly.

Ordonez’s younger brother, who is still struggling with the events of last year, said his family is doing the best they can.

“We’re trying our best to stay regular with our lives and live our lives, you know, how like Frank wanted to, but it’s tough,” he said. “We have to get through this pain.”

Ordonez was the UPS driver who was killed in the shootout between police and two accused armed robbers in the area of Flamingo Road and Miramar Parkway, Dec. 5.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police response to the incident.

