Memorial held for Pompano Beach woman who died after FHP involved shooting

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a Pompano Beach woman who was shot and killed in a Florida Highway Patrol involved shooting came together to pay tribute to her.

Latasha Walton’s family has been ripped apart after an FHP trooper shot and killed the mother of two during a traffic stop near the Golden Glades Park and Ride, last week. She was 32.

“Every time I look around, I just think my mom is going to be right there next to me and just …”said Lafortune Normil, Walton’s son, before he broke down in tears.

Walton’s family, friends and community mourned and remembered her life, Thursday night, but they are also demanding answers and justice.

“This impacts the family, a life, her friends and most of all, my two nephews,” said Sharon Crockett, Walton’s aunt. “They are going to grow up without a mom when the holidays come.”

Investigators said Walton was stopped by FHP Trooper Ronald Melendez-Bonilla.

At one point, cellphone video showed Walton’s white BMW driving away and the trooper pulling out his firearm and opening fire.

FHP investigators said Bonilla was forced to fire.

Witnesses said it looked like the driver was trying to get away before the shooting.

“We saw the white car in pursuit running from the police. They got right here. He tried to make a U-turn,” one witness said.

Walton’s loved ones said she didn’t deserve her fate, and they are left without a sister, a niece, friend and mother of two young boys.

“We are going to miss her, man,” said Homer Walton, Walton’s uncle. “Most of all, her two beautiful children. Them the ones I feel sorry for.”

Walton’s memorial was just as much a memorial as it was a message.

“It’s not right. It’s not right,” one attendee said.

Walton’s family is urging the Department of Justice to look into the shooting.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

