HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together on Hallandale Beach to pay tribute to a South Florida woman who was killed while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Family and friends gathered on the beach, Saturday, to celebrate the life of Carla Stefaniak, the Miami resident who died back in November.

Her brother, Mario Caicedo, said the ceremony gave them closure.

“We are honoring Carla’s life, remember her very good moments, sharing many thoughts about Carla and just talk about how she was,” said Caicedo.

Those in attendance brought white sunflowers, Stefaniak’s favorite flower.

Her death remains under investigation.

