Memorial held for Liberty City girl fatally shot during family dispute

MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night to remember a little girl who, police said, was fatally shot by her uncle during an argument with his sister.

A mother’s pain could be felt on Northwest 13th Court, near 65th Street, as mourners lit candles and said a prayer for Nyla Jones near the spot where, relatives said, the 4-year-old was struck by a stray bullet, Saturday morning.

Monday afternoon, 7News cameras captured Shanae Jones as she broke down in tears in front of a makeshift memorial made up of flowers and stuffed animals.

“That was my baby,” she said as she wiped away tears. “She didn’t deserve to go like this.”

The child’s uncle, 24-year-old Ronald Jones, appeared in bond court on Sunday. He is facing several charges, including second-degree murder with a weapon.

“It was his niece? Oh, Jesus,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Steven Leifman during the bond hearing on Sunday.

According to City of Miami Police, Ronald fired at his sister’s SUV during an altercation, striking the child as she sat in the back seat.

The family insists the shooting was accidental. Shanae said she also feels this way.

“She was his everything, so nobody needs to be far away now,” said Shanae. “It was an accident.”

Liberty Square neighbors and others gathered at the memorial to offer support to Nyla’s family. Mourners released teal-colored balloons, as they called for an end to gun violence.

“Peace in our hood!” chanted a woman.

“She is in a better place. Do you hear me?” a loved one said to Shanae as they embraced.

Ronald Jones was denied bond and remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.