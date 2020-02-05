Memorial held for Deerfield Beach teen killed after attending grandfather’s funeral

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends and family released balloons into the night sky and sang “Happy Birthday” to honor a Deerfield Beach teenager who was shot and killed after attending his grandfather’s funeral in Riviera Beach.

A memorial was held for Terrance Jackson Jr. on what would have been his 16th birthday, Wednesday night.

“He was such a good boy,” his godmother said. “We gonna miss him.”

Jackson played defensive end and linebacker at Deerfield Beach High School. According to his family, he had planned to visit Florida State University with other high school players last weekend. Instead, he stayed home to attend his loved one’s funeral.

“He loved football,” a friend of Jackson’s said. “He did everything he could to stay in it. He was just a really good kid.”

Jackson Jr. and another man were killed on Saturday on the day of the teenager’s grandfather’s funeral. According to family members in attendance, a family dispute led to shots being fired.

According to Riviera Beach Police, a total of 13 rounds were fired in the shooting.

“Moments like this feel good for the support, but deep down inside, you’re wrecked,” Terrance Jackson Sr., his father, said. “I just want to move past this day and hope that some day I can live to accept it because it’s gonna be a while.”

Investigators said they are pursuing leads connected to the case, but they did not release more information on the investigation.

“It really hurts for a 16-year-old kid to be brutally murdered for no apparent reason,” R.C. Taylor, Jackson’s uncle, said.

Jackson, who was shot in the neck, would succumb to his injuries in his mother’s arms. Tronicia Jackson said she did everything she could to save her son, but he was taken moments after her father was laid to rest.

“Then, he turned to the side. He looked back at me, and he didn’t move anymore,” she said.

Those attending the funeral said there could have been multiple parties involved in the shooting.

