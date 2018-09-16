AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - heartbroken community came together to mourn an 8-year-old boy who fell to his death from a high-rise in Aventura. https://wsvn.com/news/local/boy-dies-after-falling-from-aventura-high-rise/

The memorial for Justin Fernandes-Pedra started Sunday at the corner of Northeast 188th Street and ended at Peace Park.

Those who took part in the solemn occasion were asked to wear white tops as a symbol of purity.

Fernandes-Pedra was killed after falling from the 12th floor of Echo Aventura. Police said their initial investigation reveals the fall was accidental.

