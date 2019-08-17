Memorial held for cheerleading coach found dead in SW Miami-Dade home

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a celebration of life and a call for answers, as loved ones gathered to remember a beloved South Florida cheerleading coach.

Dozens of friends and family of Joany Lobo, or “Jojo,” came together at Tamiami Park in honor of the 39-year-old, Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Police officer doing a welfare check found Lobo’s body inside his Southwest Miami-Dade home on Aug. 2 after concerned family members had not heard from him.

Police said the victim has been murdered.

Back at Tamiami Park, mourners released candlelit lanterns into the night sky, symbolizing all the souls Lobo brightened with his spirit and passion.

Mourners said Lobo was a pillar in the community, a leader to many who often offered to lend a helping hand.

Now his family is asking the community to help him by coming forward with any information that can help track down his killer.

If you have any information on this homicide case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.