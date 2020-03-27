Memorial Healthcare System workers celebrate after making over 10,000 face shields in 2 days

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the nation faces a shortage of much needed medical supplies for hospitals, one group of healthcare workers stepped up their efforts to create thousands of face shields.
Employees from different Memorial Healthcare System hospitals gathered together and worked to make over 10,000 face shields in two days.
In a tweet posted on Thursday afternoon, the healthcare workers could be seen dancing with some of the shields to celebrate their success.
“We have creatively put together what we believe is a replacement for a face shield,” Margie Vargas, Memorial Healthcare System Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Office said in the video. “This is not a chore. This is not a task. This is truly a work from the heart that we know is going to keep everyone safe.”
