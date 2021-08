HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Monday is the first day Memorial Healthcare System will start scaling back surgeries due to a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Elective surgeries at the hospital will be suspended until further notice.

Memorial Healthcare System will also be suspending visitations with exceptions for pediatric, labor and special needs patients.

