HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The summer surge is overwhelming the state of Florida which reported nearly 17,000 new cases on Wednesday and 140 news deaths.

More than 12,400 people have been hospitalized.

Officials said it is the Delta variant and unvaccinated people that are causing hospitals to fill up fast, and it’s pushing one healthcare system to put procedures on pause.

“The numbers of patients are unprecedented,” said Memorial Healthcare System Dr. Marc Napp.

Hospitals in Florida are facing serious setbacks.

The recent surge of COVID cases has pushed some to the limit.

Memorial Healthcare System is currently treating more patients than ever before and a third of them are infected with COVID-19.

To save resources, starting Monday, they are suspending some procedures.

“We are asking our medical staff to look at the care they are planning to deliver in elective procedures and see what are those procedures that can be delayed,” said Napp.

Right now, a record number of people are hospitalized in Florida and almost 2,500 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Vaccinated people have a lot less potential of getting hospitalized,” said Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya.

The president of Jackson Health said of the 278 COVID patients they currently have, 90% are unvaccinated.

Those who are vaccinated and still get infected have a much smaller chance of getting severe symptoms.

“Their length of stay, the vaccinated, is about a day or two,” said . “Those who are unvaccinated were seeing about five to seven days.”

“Florida and Texas account for almost one third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country,” said President Joe Biden.

Just one day after Biden criticized Florida Gov. DeSantis’ response to the surge, the governor fired back and did not mince his words.

“If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way,” Biden said.

“If you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida, so why don’t you do your job, why don’t you get this border secure, and until you do that I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you,” DeSantis responded.

The Delta is accounting for 93% of COVID cases across the U.S.

