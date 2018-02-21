Memorial grows outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High while others march in support

A memorial outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School continues to grow as the community remembers the 17 lives lost.

Family, friends, staff and even out-of-town visitors were seen paying their respects since the mass shooting on Feb. 14.

“It feels like a nightmare,” said Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Matthew Aguiler. “I just can’t wake up from it.”

Seventeen individual tributes lined the hill in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. Each tribute honored the lives lost.

“I knew two people who died,” said Aguiler. “Honestly, no words can describe what happened. It’s just devastating what occurred. It’s just –”

Aguiler wiped away his tears and added, “It’s just sad.”

Megan Wright, visiting from Michigan, said she has not stopped thinking about the tragedy.

“I was drawn here,” sad Wright. “I just kept thinking about it. It’s overwhelming to think that a couple days ago people were running for their lives.”

Anna Grange traveled from Sunrise to visit the memorial and immediately thought of her own children after the shooting.

“I have all these little kids here,” she said. “It could’ve been them. It could’ve been them.”

While some chose to visit the memorial, others were marching in support of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The students from West Boca High marched across county lines on Tuesday afternoon to send a message that laws need to be changed to keep them safe in school.

“The pain that we’re feeling right now will never be the same as the families’ pain,” said West Boca High School student Maddie Fox. “I want them to know that I did this for them.”

Students from other schools also marched past the school of the alleged shooter.

“We can’t just sit in silence, we need to actually take action,” said a student.

A high school teacher from Detroit, Kimberly Paullin, said this situation should never be a reality for students and teachers.

“It’s heart-wrenching to me,” Paullin said. “It’s not what the job is supposed to be for me or the students. I don’t know that I have words for it There’s just a sadness here.”