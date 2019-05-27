Memorial Day events held across South Florida to honor fallen service members

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunshine and breezy conditions made for a big turnout at Memorial Day events across South Florida.

An event at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds in Davie set out to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, at around 10:30 a.m.

It kicked off with a parade at a nearby fire station, consisting of Boy Scout troops, ROTC students and police and fire officials.

Members of the community lined up along the parade’s route waving U.S. flags to show support.

7News spoke with some attendees who expressed what Memorial Day means to them.

“It’s all about the service members who gave their life and gave the ultimate sacrifice so we can be here today,” spectator Joe King said.

“It’s about being proud to be an American,” Scott Rockwerk added. “Being glad for what others have given us.”

“It’s honoring all the people that sacrificed their lives just for us to be free,” Wendy Ceresani said. “That’s the important thing about America.”

Over in Miami Gardens, a special breakfast was held in honor of Sgt. La David T. Johnson.

Johnson, 25, gave his life in service to his country during an October 2017 ambush in Niger, Africa.

His wife and two young children were among the dozens of people who came out to the breakfast.

Other events are scheduled to begin later this afternoon.

